Massachusetts Wealth Management Buys 50 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 87,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $512.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.77. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $544.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $221,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.18, for a total value of $8,404,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,697,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $221,747.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,913,948. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

