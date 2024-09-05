Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $470.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $483.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $446.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.41. Mastercard has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,282,931 shares of company stock worth $583,107,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

