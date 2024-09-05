Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stake Raised by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 8,788.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth $2,601,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 238.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $93.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

