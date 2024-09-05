Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,257 shares of company stock worth $18,552,950. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $139.89 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $149.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average is $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

