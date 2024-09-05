Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in EQT by 936.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.35.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

