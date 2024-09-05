Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($8.15) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.75% from the stock’s current price.
Midwich Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of LON:MIDW opened at GBX 320 ($4.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £328.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,185.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76. Midwich Group has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($4.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 451 ($5.93). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 380.17.
About Midwich Group
