Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($8.15) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.75% from the stock’s current price.

Midwich Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON:MIDW opened at GBX 320 ($4.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £328.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,185.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76. Midwich Group has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($4.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 451 ($5.93). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 380.17.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

