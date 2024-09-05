Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.14. 877,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 5.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.