Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 645.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,389 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,911 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

