Mizuho Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Outperform

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $109.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFF. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.55.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

