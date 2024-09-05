Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of -0.18. Montauk Renewables has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

