Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,769,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.46.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $484.33 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $490.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $455.23 and a 200-day moving average of $415.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

