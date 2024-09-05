Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Position Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) by 783.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,247 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 456.0% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 98,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 81,071 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 544,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 829,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. alerts:

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCAA stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.