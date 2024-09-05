MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) & Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Head-To-Head Contrast

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

MSCI has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 43.86% -143.09% 21.30% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 7 9 0 2.56 Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MSCI and Akso Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MSCI currently has a consensus target price of $584.79, indicating a potential upside of 2.07%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MSCI is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MSCI and Akso Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.53 billion 17.82 $1.15 billion $14.65 39.11 Akso Health Group $2.41 million 9.47 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MSCI beats Akso Health Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, an integrated view of risk and return service, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, counterparty, and climate risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG impacts the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate and infrastructure data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. The Private Capital Solutions segment offers tools to help private asset investors across mission-critical workflows, such as sourcing terms and conditions, evaluating operating performance, managing risk and other activities supporting private capital investing. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

