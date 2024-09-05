MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 449,999 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 449,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,017,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,831,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $219.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.