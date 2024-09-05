Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Jack Pailing Sells 230,000 Shares of Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total value of £119,600 ($157,264.96).

Naked Wines Price Performance

Shares of LON WINE opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.70 million, a PE ratio of -196.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.98. Naked Wines plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.90 ($1.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

