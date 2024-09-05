Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Jack Pailing Sells 230,000 Shares of Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total value of £119,600 ($157,264.96).
Naked Wines Price Performance
Shares of LON WINE opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.70 million, a PE ratio of -196.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.98. Naked Wines plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.90 ($1.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Naked Wines Company Profile
