Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stake Lifted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSSC. DA Davidson increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

