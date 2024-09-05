National Bankshares Analysts Give Cameco (TSE:CCO) a C$74.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$74.00 price target on Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCO. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.20.

CCO opened at C$52.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.60. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$76.66.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.8003892 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,115.00. Also, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$52.99 per share, with a total value of C$291,417.50. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

