National Bankshares Analysts Give NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) a C$5.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.88.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.89 and a 12-month high of C$7.03.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

