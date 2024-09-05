Natixis Advisors LLC Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,195,000 after purchasing an additional 445,444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 581,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,320,000 after purchasing an additional 59,388 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $15,063,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $169.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.91 and a 200-day moving average of $162.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.