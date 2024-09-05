Natixis Advisors LLC Has $16.06 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $16,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

