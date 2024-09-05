Natixis Advisors LLC Has $16.49 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of CF Industries worth $16,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $80.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

