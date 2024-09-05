Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 14,093 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 68.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 240.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

