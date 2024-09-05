Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 25,320 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.1% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 299,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,222,000 after buying an additional 34,685 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $309,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:IR opened at $87.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.18. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

