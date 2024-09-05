nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 19.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in nCino in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in nCino by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 70,593 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in nCino during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Insider Activity

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,217 shares in the company, valued at $790,442.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $61,585,455.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,029,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,442.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock valued at $212,241,592. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on nCino

nCino Trading Up 0.5 %

NCNO opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -97.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.