Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Trading Up 0.3%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 3,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
