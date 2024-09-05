Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Shares Down 3%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.17 and last traded at $105.13. 104,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 45,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nestlé stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

