NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,675 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of NexGen Energy worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905,444 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,627.2% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,564,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,341,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after buying an additional 1,430,709 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,083,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,127,000 after buying an additional 1,423,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,135,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 1,283,210 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NexGen Energy

About NexGen Energy

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.