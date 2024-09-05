NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,675 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of NexGen Energy worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905,444 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,627.2% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,564,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,341,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after buying an additional 1,430,709 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,083,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,127,000 after buying an additional 1,423,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,135,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 1,283,210 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NexGen Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
