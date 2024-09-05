NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.54. 2,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 31,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The stock has a market cap of $84.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

