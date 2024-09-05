Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Up 2%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.60. 63,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 49,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Nippon Steel Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

