Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 419.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 511,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 375.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 232,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 183,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 325,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 114,195 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

