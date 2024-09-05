Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Northland Capmk cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 46.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -897.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

