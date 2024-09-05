NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$67,267.98. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total value of C$48,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$67,267.98. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,253 shares of company stock valued at $421,716. Company insiders own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

TSE:NVA opened at C$12.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$323.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$312.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 16.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.2202437 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

