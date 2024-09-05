nVerses Capital LLC Cuts Position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

nVerses Capital LLC reduced its stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Semrush were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Semrush by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEMR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $56,868.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 261,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,429.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Semrush news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $57,509.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 437,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,504.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 4,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $56,868.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 261,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,429.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,049 shares of company stock worth $908,269 in the last three months. 57.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

