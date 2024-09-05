nVerses Capital LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $405,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,893,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $405,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,893,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $325,333.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 789,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,076.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,280,831. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

