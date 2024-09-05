Ofer Druker Sells 5,012 Shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (LON:NEXN) Stock

Nexxen International Ltd. (LON:NEXN – Get Free Report) insider Ofer Druker sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.06), for a total transaction of £19,296.20 ($25,373.04).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Ofer Druker sold 17,658 shares of Nexxen International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.21), for a total value of £69,925.68 ($91,946.98).

Nexxen International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:NEXN opened at GBX 287.50 ($3.78) on Thursday. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 12-month low of GBX 184.50 ($2.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.51 ($4.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £389.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,375.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 238.71.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

