Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stake Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $551,978.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

