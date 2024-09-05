ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 52.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,317,000 after buying an additional 366,363 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 950,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.7 %

OGS opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

