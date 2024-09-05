ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $102.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

NYSE OKE opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.5% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 383,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 624,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

