Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,553.42.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,751.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $811.99 and a 12 month high of $1,818.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,639.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,407.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $38,037,731. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

