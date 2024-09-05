Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

