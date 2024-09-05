Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 114 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Equinix by 30.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $827.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $798.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $794.56.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $876.71.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

