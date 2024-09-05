Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 709 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 15.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,637 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. UBS Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

