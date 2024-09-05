Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 100 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 98,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

NYSE:A opened at $138.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,557,230 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

