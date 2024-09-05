Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 234 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

