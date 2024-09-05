Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 410 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Copart by 116.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after buying an additional 7,956,043 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Copart by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,250,000 after buying an additional 2,445,440 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $109,382,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Copart by 28.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,466 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

