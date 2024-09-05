Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,452,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 56.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4,095.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,618 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 835.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,733,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 115,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 328,995 shares of company stock worth $19,175,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

