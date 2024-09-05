Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 825,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,324,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 145,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,169,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $143.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.38. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.