Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AZO opened at $3,162.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,052.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,993.35. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
