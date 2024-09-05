Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $231.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.10.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.