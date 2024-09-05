Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $394.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.01 and its 200 day moving average is $334.95. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $397.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

